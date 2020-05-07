KENDALLVILLE — Another curbisde cleanup for Kendallville is a go — probably — although not clear right now when.
Does the city want to do it? Yes. How and when? Well, that's a little up in the air still, with the situation having changed in less than 24 hours.
On Wednesday night, the Kendallville City Council considered a request to conduct another curbside cleanup event like the city had in 2019. During the two weekends of pickup, city residents chucked 167 tons of junk, trash and debris.
After poking around in the city's Board of Works and Public Safety Budget, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said they could make $20,000 available — about what it cost last year — and could do the cleanup again this year in June.
City council members all agreed and approved that plan unanimously.
Come Thursday morning, it turns out that plan won't work.
City Engineer Scott Derby said he originally spoke with the trash hauler in April and those June dates sounded good. However, when he checked back with the hauler after Wednesday's vote, the disposal company said that original timeline won't work due to complication from the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Kendallville now sits at a fork in the road, too, because of some upcoming efforts regarding trash pickup and the possibility of signing a citywide hauler contract.
Back in April 2018, two years ago, city leaders had presented a plan to seek a citywide trash hauler to serve all residents. Currently, individual property owners contract with a hauler of their choice to pick up their garbage.
The problem the city was facing, however, is that some properties continue to not have trash service of any kind, leading to people illegally dumping, piling up trash in their homes, cars or yards or burning garbage.
At that time two years ago, the city was reviewing what other communities were doing in order to build a potential citywide trash program and shop it to area haulers.
Then, in June 2018, the former McCray Refrigerator factory on Wayne Street burned down and the city had a new, huge problem to deal with. The cleanup itself and the cost for it diverted a huge amount of attention and resources, so the trash plan was effectively shelved.
Now, Derby said he's just about complete with the specification and plans to present a draft to the Board of Works on Tuesday. If put out for bid and if approved by the city, Derby said citywide trash pickup could begin as soon as Nov. 1.
Part of the proposed contract would include twice-a-year curbside bulk pickup, with one potentially planned for "last week of September-ish," Derby said.
So the question is, does the city move forward with a cleanup now in summer or does it just wait a couple months to see if a trash hauler plan goes through and then just do curbside in fall?
"Well, maybe do we do something in the interim? Do we just do September? These are discussions we're having today. What makes most economic sense and also achieves the level of cleanliness opportunities?" Derby said.
So, as of right now, the city won't be doing curbside pickup in June.
When and how that happens remains an open question.
The Kendallville Board of Works will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. virtually via GoToMeeting. An agenda and link for the meeting hasn't been sent out yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.