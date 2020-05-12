ROME CITY — After 25 years with the department, Rome City Deputy Marshal Paul Hoffman is now taking the lead of the town's force.
Hoffman was officially appointed as town marshal Monday night to replace Marshal Jim Sheffield, who is retiring at the end of the month.
Sheffield recommended Hoffman for the position after submitting his retirement notice during the April town council meeting.
Sheffield said that Hoffman has been a blessing to the department.
“When I came onboard, Paul could have been mad. He supported me from the first day,” Sheffield said, during the April town council meeting. “He has been a blessing, he has the respect of the community. I haven’t heard one complaint from the community.”
In approving Hoffman for the position, Gary Furlow, town council president, said the town would be blessed to have Hoffman as its marshal.
Councilwoman Cheryl Clifton echoed the sentiments of Furlow.
Hoffman will be sworn-in upon Sheffield's retirement on May 29.
“I look forward to continuing the path we are on and building relationships with the community,” Hoffman said on Wednesday morning. “Replacing Jim is going to be big shoes to fill. I am honored that they chose me to take over for him.”
Hoffman, a graduate of Heritage High School in Monroeville and then Vincennes University, started with the department as a reserve officer in 1994. He was hired as a part-time officer in 1997 after graduating from marshal school. In 2010, he was appointed as a full-time deputy.
Hoffman said he always knew he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.
He started his career with the Indiana Department of Corrections, working with juveniles. He was a corrections officer for 17 years.
“I have always enjoyed law enforcement,” he said.
Hoffman said he tries to treat everyone he encounters with respect, no matter what their offense.
“At some point, if they are local individuals, I am going to have to work with them in one shape or form in the future,” he said. “You have to retain that rapport with them.”
