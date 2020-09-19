ROME CITY — Cindy O’Brien is a petite woman who gets a lot of big things done.
The Rome City retiree has two passions — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary near Albion and the Rome City-Brimfield Lions Club.
O’Brien is a board member, advocate for the animals and a volunteer at Black Pine, which provides a permanent home for 95 captive-raised animals of 60 species.
Black Pine’s residents come to their “forever home” as owner-surrendered or through legal confiscation. Each one has a story, O’Brien said, and that is why she gives so much of her time to the sanctuary.
“I love animals,” she said. “The exotic animal trade is horrible. I don’t understand how people can do that.”
O’Brien answers her own rhetorical statement. “It’s for the money.”
O’Brien said many so-called animal sanctuaries exploit animals for profit instead of caring for them properly. She shared an example of baby tigers that are drugged for tourist photo opportunities, up until they are about 12 weeks old. After that, property owners sell the cubs into the exotic pet trade or kill them, O’Brien said.
As a Black Pine board member, O’Brien is helping the sanctuary navigate the changes brought on by COVID-19. The board has had its meetings via Zoom on alternating months to deal with tour and event cancellations.
O’Brien also pitched in to help in the sanctuary kitchen on a recent Sunday, preparing the special diet for each animal. She takes crickets, the only food fed live, to the sanctuary twice a week. The sanctuary does its own butchering, using about 500 donated deer per year.
O’Brien’s other passion, the Lions Club, has also been affected by COVID-19. The club lost its biggest annual fundraiser, selling ham and beans with cornbread, when the Kendallville Apple Festival was canceled.
O’Brien is pitching in to problem-solve with her fellow Lions.
“We are looking at having a ham-and-beans to-go meal in Kendallville in October to replace the lost funds,” she said.
O’Brien joined the Lions Club in 2004, once women were given membership. She served as president from 2006 to 2010 and now serves as membership chairman. The Rome City and Brimfield clubs have merged, with 28 members at present.
O’Brien uses her computer skills to make the club’s work easier. O’Brien said the club is considering a new project, in the research stage, of reprinting “The history of Orange Township” by M.F. Owen. The Lions have permission to sell or reprint the soft-covered book as a fundraiser, but only a few copies are left.
Other Lions projects are fish and tenderloin dinners, sales of vintage Sylvan Lake maps, support of Leader Dogs for the blind, and the collection of used eyeglasses and hearing aids.
O’Brien is the go-to person in the club for information and she’s happy to help.
“People call me a lot,” she said.
Her generous spirit began as a Brownie and Girls Scout in Fort Wayne. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1964. She worked at Lincoln National Corporation in Fort Wayne, where she learned about philanthropy from EDO Ian Rolland.
“He got me started on all my projects of caring,” O’Brien said.
One of O’Brien’s favorite projects is yet to come — Trunk of Treat in Rome city, sponsored by the Rome City Chamber of Commerce. She and other volunteers will hand out bags of candy to kids on Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Elementary.
The Chamber appreciates O’Brien, too. It named her the citizen of the year for 2018.
