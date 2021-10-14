Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
William K. Bennett, 24, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bennett was released on his own recognizance.
Kelly M. Bentley, 35, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Bentley was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam M. Eary, 39, of the 800 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Eary was held without bond.
Justin J. Easterday, 22, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shelby C. Riedel, 20, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Riedel was held without bond.
Valerie D. Tullis, 53, of the 22400 block of Pine Arbor Drive, Elkhart, was booked at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 51, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held without bond.
Jeremy N. Church, 36, of th 500 block of Tennessee, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Church was held without bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 25, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of false informing/reporting and possession of paraphernalia. DeCamp was released on his own recognizance.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 26, of the 500 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Hagenbuch was held on $2,500 bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 21, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and false informing/reporting. Hall was held without bond.
Vernon D. Hall, 40, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Daniel D. Hutchison, 33, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Hutchison was held on $2,500 bond.
Megan M. Jordan, 32, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Jordan was held on $3,500 bond.
Teddy G. Rigsby, 53, of the 3300 block of Maddison Avenue, Indianapolis, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rigsby was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.