ALBION — Parker Hannifin is making a nearly $4 million investment at its North Orange Street Albion manufacturing location.
The Albion Town Council rewarded that investment with a 5-year tax abatement that will save the company $109,000 in taxes over the life of the abatement.
The company will be adding two forge presses at a total cost of $3.96 million, allowing the company to add four new jobs with an average salary of more than $40,000.
The new forge presses will also aid in the retention of another 136 jobs with a combined payroll of $6.8 million.
The new presses will lead to the elimination of older equipment valued at $411,000.
The Noble County Economic Development Corp. assisted Parker Hannifin with the tax abatement application.
A tax abatement allows the company to have the tax impact of its new equipment gradually implemented.
In the first year of the abatement, the company will pay no new taxes on the new equipment. The following year, the equipment will be taxed at 20% of its value, increasing each year by 20% increments.
The council was presented with three different potential abatement schedules, for 5-year, 7-year and 10-year abatements.
The 7-year abatement would have saved Parker Hannifin $131,052 over the life of the abatement. The 10-year option would have saved the company $157,000.
Also at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting:
• The council learned the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals had approved a variance request to allow a campground at 1027 W. River Road North. The variance was requested by Mark and Mark and Theresa Herendeen.
Stipulations made by the BZA included a requirement that the location be limited to 10 primitive campsites, prohibiting the installation of electric service to the site. The operators of the campground were required to provide trash removal services.
• Councilman Don Shultz questioned Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole about enforcement efforts on the two-hour parking limits set for a good portion of the downtown.
A recent U.S. Supreme Court case said chalking tires was not permissible, leaving police in a difficult position as to how to determine if someone had been in a spot for more than the allotted two hours.
“We’ve got some hurdles for that,” Cole said.
He and Town Manager Jacob Ihrie are researching options, including the possibility of installing cameras.
“We are talking about it,” Cole said, “trying to figure something out.”
The good news was that parking seemed to be more available since county officials constructed a new employee lot adjacent to the new Noble County Annex on York Street.
“There seems to be a lot more -parking spots around the courthouse,” Cole said.
Councilman John Morr said he has noticed an increased availability of parking locations on Orange Street on the west side of the courthouse, something that had previously been an issue.
Cole said he has seen a decrease in parking complaints from business owners in the downtown.
• The council gave Ihrie permission to apply for a grant through the Department of Homeland Security which could pay for roughly half the cost of installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Albion Fire Station.
The Albion Town Council in July gave its blessing for Ihrie to gather information about creating a Save Haven Baby Box location in Albion.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to Ihrie, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
The grant, which does not require the town to match it, was researched by Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber. In the town receives the grant, the total project costs would be limited to $5,000-$10,000 in construction costs.
Ihrie said money is available through the town’s cumulative development or CEDIT funds.
• The council officially vacated a portion of a platted alley at the request of an adjoining property owner at 614 W. Hazel St.
• The council announced the Albion Volunteer Fire Department would be hosting its annual fish fry on Wednesday, June 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. The fry is part of the opening day of the 2023 Chain O’ Lakes Festival.
Dine-in or carryout options would be available, according to Deputy Fire Chief John Urso.
