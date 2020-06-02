LAGRANGE — In what could be considered the only upset of the night, former LaGrange County Commissioner Kevin Myers defeated incumbent LaGrange County Commissioner Dennis Kratz by 60 votes to earn the Republican nomination in the race for the District 2 Commissioner’s seat.
Myers was formerly on the Board of Commissioners, but was defeated by Kratz in the 2016 primary.
Myers held that seat 15 months, after being appointed to the Board of Commissioners by a Republican caucus to replace Commissioner Jac Price who died in office in 2015 due to cancer.
This time around, Myers earned 42.5% of the votes, to Kratz’s 40.4% or 1,217 votes. LaGrange Town Board President Raymond Hoover, also in the race, finished a distant third, garnering 485 votes.
Twenty-four percent of registered voters turned out this year, with more than 1,129 with an absentee ballot, a nearly five fold increase over previous elections.
In the race for the three open at-large seats on the LaGrange County Council, incumbents Jeff Brill, Michael Strawser and Steve McKowen each outpolled Kimberly McKibben to claim a spot on this November’s general election ballot.
They’ll be facing Democrat Tom Swihart in a race that will place three people on the LaGrange County Council.
