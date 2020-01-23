LAGRANGE — LaGrange is going to get a little more colorful this summer.
Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager, told members of the town board Monday night that Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has reached out to his office to announce they will be gifting the town with an outdoor mural in September.
The regional partnership is a Fort Wayne-based not-for-profit dedicated to promoting business development and community growth throughout the 11-county northeast Indiana region it serves.
Eagleson said his office was asked to find three potential locations for a mural, and begin the discussion about the mural with those building owners.
Eagleson said the regional partnership has committed to having 11 mural painted this summer, one in each of the counties it serves.
While the mural will be located in LaGrange, it will reflect all of LaGrange County, he told board members. Once a location is selected, Eagleson said he expects the mural’s artists to arrive sometime in September and finish the large painting within a couple of days.
In other matters, Eagleson told the board members Farmers State Bank has reached out to the town and proposed it is willing to “transition” a parking lot it owns west of the alley that runs behind the LaGrange post office to the town of LaGrange. Eagleson said since the bank moved its customer retail operations to a new building just south of Miller’s Super Valu, it no longer needs that particular parking lot.
Eagleson said the town is interested in taking ownership of the parking lot to make traffic safer, especially on U.S. 20 where the alley exits.
“For years and years, we’ve had multiple accidents because that’s a one-way, with traffic coming into that alley from the wrong direction off of both US-20 and Hawpatch. If we actually took ownership of that alley and parking lot it would give us the ability to create a “U” where it wouldn’t impact the use of the mailboxes but we create an avenue where they would exit through that parking lot back onto Wayne Street again,” he told board members.
The board gave Eagleson permission to move ahead with a discussion about the property with the bank.
The town has locked in a 2020 price of $2.79 for diesel fuel with Ceres Solutions, a bulk fuel supplier that maintains a refueling center just west of LaGrange. Eagleson told board members the town is still negotiating with Ceres over a price for gasoline. He told the board he expects that number to come in about 15-20 cents high than the town paid for gasoline in 2019.
