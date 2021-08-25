LAGRANGE — An Iowa man has been charged by the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office with causing the death of a 4-year-old boy.
According to a news release sent out Tuesday by the prosecutor’s office, Dylan Diericx, of Eldridge, Iowa, has been charged with a single count of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony.
The allegations against Mr. Diericx arose from a call Thursday requesting emergency services at a location near Shipshewana. Shipshewana police and fire department first responders arrived to find the victim, a 4-year-old boy, unresponsive and in critical condition. The child was flown to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he ultimately passed away.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time. Additional details about the incident are not available.
Diericx is in the LaGrange County Jail awaiting formal arraignment on the charges. Conviction of a Level 1 felony carries with it a sentence of between 20 and 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The case remains under further investigation and the prosecutor’s office said additional charges may be filed at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.