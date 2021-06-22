ALBION — Monday was supposed to be a day off for Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers.
But when parks employee Stan Tipton texted him at 5:45 a.m. to report significant storm damage at Hidden Diamonds Park, that all changed.
“So much for a vacation day,” Myers said. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Myers said straight-line winds from a storm which rolled through between 3-5 a.m. Monday were likely to blame for the damage.
More than 30 trees were damaged, and park personnel walked the trails to make sure there weren’t heavy limbs on the verge of falling.
Three large trees were lost, with another 20-30 large limbs which work crews from the cemetery department, street department, park department and Jack Owen Excavating worked to clear and chip.
“We filled up two dump truck loads of chipped wood,” Myers said.
Recovery work began between 6:30-7 a.m., Myers said, and was likely to be finished by 1 p.m. or so Monday.
“This is the worst I’ve seen in 22 years” at the park, Myers said.
“There’s just thousands of branches we’re picking up,” he said. “By the end of the day, we’ll have it all good.”
Jack Owen showed up with two other workers and his bucket truck to assist. That kind of volunteer help, along with the generosity of other town departments, made the quick clean-up possible.
“It’s very important,” Myers said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”
Rose Hill Cemetery, which is also home to some large trees, had no damage at all, Myers said.
