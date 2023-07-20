3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Randy J. Miller, 47, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $3,500 bond.
Layton O. Slone, 24, of the 300 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Allen W. Wilcox, 25, of the 300 block of West Greeenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday on a court order. No charging information provided. Wilcox was held without bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Larry Gonzalez, 48, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 050E, Howe, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Carlos Hernandez-Diaz, 27, of the 200 block of South Babcock, Topeka, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by Topeka police on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license. Hernandez-Diaz posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Brian Baer, 47, of the 53500 block of C.R. 27, Bristol, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a temporary custody order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
