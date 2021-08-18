LIGONIER — Patrick Hess had been away for Noble County for years, running a marketing firm in the entertainment industry.
Now, he’s back home and putting those skills to used to market Noble County.
On Tuesday, attendees at Ligonier’s Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday had the opportunity to hear from Hess about his plans as he takes over the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Hess, who lives in Kendallville, spoke to members of the chamber about what he hopes to accomplish as director and what he envisions in the bureau.
He takes over the bureau after Emily Schneider, who served as director for nearly two years, resigned, leaving the position vacant for months, before Hess was hired in late July.
“One of the things the Noble County bureau has been lacking is someone who has the foresight for marketing and be able to do it cohesively and have a single message that represents the entire community,” Hess said.
Hess also owns his own marketing agency and has prior experience doing marketing and promotions for the entertainment industry. He’ll be keeping that business going as, unlike past bureau directors, he’s taking the role on a part-time basis.
“One of my main goals with the visitor bureau is for us to accumulate a distribution list of tourists that want to come to our community,” he said to attendees at the meeting. “We’re going to partner with events like the Marshmallow festival and others in Noble County to help them leverage digital promotions.”
He emphasized the need for the county to invest in digital marketing like increasing its social media presence and using the web to expand its reach to the local and outside communities.
Hess hopes to see the county grow in the tri-state area that includes Michigan and Ohio to attract tourists from outside areas.
“I want us to have a major music festival three times a year, I want one for Memorial Day, middle of the summer and Labor Day. We would have them be themed festivals with major headliners coming into the area,” he said.
He argues this would help put the county on the radar for tourists coming from as far as Illinois.
“We do have a lot of great assets here like the Chain O’ Lakes park where people like to go canoeing and outdoor activities as such,” he said.
He believes the county has not made many serious efforts in promoting the assets it has and that the east and west sides of the county often work separately when it comes to promoting their communities.
Hess said Noble County needs to start working together as one to help the county grow as a whole.
