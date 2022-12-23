FORT WAYNE — An Albion man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison relating to June 2021 incident involving methamphetamine and a firearm.
Anthony Linn, 29, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
Linn was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.
According to documents in this case, on June 14, 2021, Linn was driving a vehicle that had false and fictitious license plates. When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, Linn fled from police.
While fleeing, Linn threw a gun and a magazine from the vehicle. He was located in a parking lot and threw out a plastic bag containing approximately 31 grams of methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crime Unit. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.
