KENDALLVILLE — Talk about historic restoration — a recently discovered extra door on the north side of the Kendallville Auto Valuewill be restored as part of the building's planned overhaul.
The three-story former hotel at 101 S. Main St. may arguably be the biggest project being tackled as part of the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant and on Wednesday, the Historic Preservation Commission gave its blessing to some additional changes planned for the building.
The change before the commission Wednesday noted construction crews will "restore and repaint historic door discovered on north facade," along with additional work to restore and install historic windows in the cupola, removing and replacing non-historic doors and removing wood awning framing on the north facade.
The building does have some existing doors toward the rear of the building on its north side, but also has a brick area closer to Main Street that clearly shows the outline of where a door used to exist, including some decorative arched brick work over where the former entryway.
In its past, the building once served as the Kelly House hotel.
The restoration to the Kendallville Auto Value was expected to be the most expensive project among the 10 buildings initially scoped for the $2 million historic facade restoration grant from the state, due to the extensive brick work that was planned for the Mitchell Street-facing north facade.
Bids for construction have not yet gone out but are expected to be done yet this year.
Preservation commission adviser Deb Parcell of Indiana Landmarks suggested the changes be approved, with the stipulation that the door replacements will need to be given a final OK when materials are selected.
In other business Wednesday, the preservation commission heard brief updates of other projects that had been approved by staff.
Those included some changes to lighting for the star field facade above the marquee at the Strand Theatre, 221 S. Main St.; for work to stabilize, strip paint and seal some exterior portions of Hosler Realty at 106 S. Main St.; and for work to remove the non-historic storefront from 105-109 N. Main St., which had been allowed in a previous certificate of appropriateness, if needed as part of the larger restoration project at that property.
