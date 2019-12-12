KENDALLVILLE — If the Kendallville’s downtown tax-increment financing district isn’t extended, the city will have a very narrow window to pay off a loan it needs to take out for the upcoming downtown streetscape work.
Without some kind of extension, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission may not be able to afford to do anything but pay off debt for the next three years.
The potential issue came up Wednesday after a comment by East Noble School Board representative Brent Durbin, who raised a question about the expiration date on the downtown TIF district.
Kendallville is in the midst of planning its $1.1 million streetscape project, in which the city will tear out and replace downtown sidewalks, upgrade electrical, and install decorative lighting and other decorative features.
A little more than half of that project is being paid for with a $600,000 grant the city received from the state — after applying for it six times — but the majority of the remainder is being covered by TIF funds.
The redevelopment commission plans to put $160,000 in cash on hand toward the project, but then needs to borrow for an estimated $300,000 more to afford the project.
And that’s where the issue comes in, because the city’s Downtown TIF district is set to expire in 2023, redevelopment commission members stated.
The Downtown TIF captures about $120,000 in tax revenue per year, according to the Kendallville Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
Depending on when the loan is taken out and when the exact sunset date of the TIF district is, the commission may need to devote almost all of its annual revenue for the next three years to pay off the loan.
That could mean other projects like the city’s frequently utilized facade grant program might have to be shelved due to lack of available funds.
If the TIF district sunsets, the redevelopment commission would no longer capture any tax revenue and, therefore, would have no money available to pay off its remaining debt if any remains.
One of the reasons why this narrow timeline has become an issue was because of the many setbacks with the city getting the facade grant.
Kendallville applied unsuccessfully for the grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs five times — with the first denial coming in June 2017 — before being granted the money this fall on the city’s sixth attempt.
More than two years passed while chasing the grant. The project is now on the schedule to begin construction in spring 2020, which has pushed the work dangerously close to the Downtown TIF’s end date.
“We thought we’d be done by now,” said commission Vice President Lance Harman, who was leading Wednesday’s meeting in absence of President Ray Scott, who is out recovering from a medical procedure.
Indiana law has previously allowed TIF districts to obtain a short time extension if they took on new bond obligations.
But Kendallville isn’t planning to bond for the money it needs for the streetscape work. It will instead simply seek a loan from a local lender.
The redevelopment commission has not borrowed the money for the project yet. In order to do so, it would have to solicit quotes from local lenders and pick which one to borrow with.
The city does has another TIF district — the Eastside TIF that covers the U.S. 6 corridor east of Fair Street and brings in about $270,000 annually — but taxes captured by that district cannot be used for allocations in the downtown.
However, if the city moves forward with its plan to combine and potentially expand its TIF areas, that would allow for the money to co-mingle and potentially extend the lifespan of the Downtown TIF into the future.
“That’s a great argument for why we should (combine the TIFs),” board member and Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said.
Next month, a representative from financial advising firm Baker-Tilley will give a presentation to city officials about the proposed TIF expansion and answer questions about how it would be done, what it would mean for the city and what impact it could have on the future of the Downtown TIF.
“We’ve just got to get the questions answered,” Durbin said.
