Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Larry E. Bailey II, 30, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bailey posted $3,500 bond and was released Monday.
Stevie T. Gillespie, 27, of the 400 block of Harris Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Gillespie was held without bond.
Charles E. Godsey, 73, of the 100 block of Cottonwood Drive, Maxwell, was booked at 2:49 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Quincey L. Gooden, 27, of the 7700 block of Bridgewater Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gooden was held without bond.
Tiffany J. Risk, 33, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Krystal R. Short, 29, of the 600 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Stephen A. Abaid, 32, of the 00 block of Franklin Lane, Davison, Michigan, was booked at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to two counts of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Cade M. Bean, 20, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony. Bean was held on $4,500 bond.
Melissa D. Hall, 47, of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Emery D. Lincoln, 44, of the 2900 block of North 375 Road, Holdenville, Oklahoma, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Lincoln was held on $3,500 bond.
Christopher M. Myers III, 29, of the 600 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held on $4,500 bond.
