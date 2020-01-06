ALBION — A Kendallville man will spend no additional time in jail on a methamphetamine charge, but will spend three years in prison after his probation was revoked in a separate case.
Joseph Spillner, 33, Kendallville, was sentenced Dec. 16 in Noble Circuit Court on a Level 4 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, a Kendallville Police Department officer went to Spillner’s home in order to serve an arrest warrant. While making the arrest, the officer discovered two plastic bags in Spillner’s pocket containing a white crystal substance, which field-tested positive as methamphetamine. The weight of the substance was approximately 19.1 grams.
At sentencing, Spillner was sentenced to five years, all suspended, with three years to be served on probation. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to another probation violation case.
In the other case, a dealing methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement case from 2014, the judge revoked Spillner’s probation and ordered him to serve three years in prison, with credit for 319 actual days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.