LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation has announced the names of the five finalists for the 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship award.
Finalists for the 2020 award are Ana Wahll, Lakeland Jr.- Sr. High School; Kurtis Davis, Westview Jr. — Sr. High School; Chelsea Weaver, Westview Jr. — Sr. High School; Ryker Bond, Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School and Skyler Hawk, Westview Jr. – Sr. High School.
The scholarship is awarded to a well-rounded LaGrange County graduating senior who exemplifies service and leadership in their community, while maintaining a commitment to academics. The recipient will receive a full-tuition scholarship for eight semesters to the accredited Indiana college or university of his or her choice as well as a $900 yearly stipend for books and academic fees.
The scholarship program is offered each year by the LaGrange County Community Foundation, and other Indiana community foundations across the state to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
After a competitive application process that evaluated academics, community and school activities, leadership, and written essays, the Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Committee interviewed five outstanding finalists. The results of the interview round will be combined with the application round will be submitted to Independent Colleges of Indiana committee to determine who will win the award. The winner will be announced sometime in mid-December. The four remaining finalists will each receive a $1,000 renewable four-year scholarship from the Lambright Leadership Scholarship Fund, established by Kevin and Carrie Lambright in 2013.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation was founded in 1991, The LaGrange County Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources for donors to leave a lasting legacy. Since its founding, the LCCF has grown to $16 million in assets, which provides ongoing funding for charitable organizations and projects in LaGrange County.
