LAGRANGE — Maple syrup season is almost here.
LaGrange County Parks and Recreation is now scheduling maple syrup tours for area school groups. Tours of the park, its woodlot and the sugar shack used to turn maple tree sap into syrup started on February 25 and run through March 18.
Morning tours begin at 9 a.m., and afternoon tours begin at noon. Each tour lasts approximately two hours. There are no Monday or weekend tours. This program is free and available to all LaGrange County schools.
The maple syrup making tour addresses several state proficiency standards. Children will learn about photosynthesis, the important role of weather and temperatures, and the water cycle. Students will take a short walk in the woods to learn about the tapping process, then visit the sugar shack. They will be treated to storytelling and a sweet syrup sample.
Space is limited and will fill up quickly. To reserve a field trip, please call the Park Office at 854-2225, or email Naturalist Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
For out-of-county schools, there is a $3 fee per student.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
