AUBURN — Two people were injured following a police pursuit early Sunday which began in Auburn and ended with the suspect vehicle on its side in a water-filled ditch near Avilla.
Justin M. Aker, 36, of Fort Wayne, the driver of the suspect vehicle, will be charged with being a habitual traffic law violator-life, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Aker also had active arrest warrants out of Allen and DeKalb counties.
Aker was transported to an area hospital with a broken rib, according to police, and was not immediately incarcerated because of his injury.
Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said additional warrants will be issued for Aker.
A passenger in the 2006 Dodge Caravan Aker was allegedly driving, Megan A. Carrigan, 21, of Angola, was transported to an area hospital with bleeding from the head.
Carrigan will not be charged in the incident, according to McCoy.
Auburn Police Department Patrolwoman Kayla Ulinski attempted to pull the Caravan over for a traffic infraction at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The Caravan was traveling southbound on Indiana Avenue from Betz Road.
The Caravan refused to stop for Ulinski’s police vehicle and a pursuit ensued, going through Garrett before ending in Noble County when the driver failed to execute a turn through a curve and the Caravan ended up overturned in a water-filled ditch in the area of the 10000 block of C.R. 100S, Avilla.
According to McCoy, Aker allegedly fled from the Caravan, leaving Carrigan inside. Police officers eventually were able to assist Carrigan from the crashed vehicle.
Aker was taken into custody a short time after the crash.
The Caravan was registered to someone in Decatur.
McCoy said the pursuit lasted approximately 11 minutes.
Assisting agencies were the Garrett Police Department, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and an EMS unit.
