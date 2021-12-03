ALBION — Ligonier police arrested two Fort Wayne men on gun charges following a traffic stop.
Oscar A. Salgado, 20, of the 200 block of West Leith Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Sunday and booked into the Noble County Jail. He faces charges of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; possession of a schedule I drug, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Salgado posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday, according to the Noble County Jail. At an initial hearing Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court, Salgado’s attorney waived his rights to an initial hearing. Salgado’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.
Jonathon Bedolla-Muniz, 18, of the 400 block of Rose Lane, Fort Wayne, a passenger in the car Salgado was driving, was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Following an initial court appearance Monday, Bedolla-Muniz was released on his own recognizance.
The following day, Tuesday, Bedolla-Muniz was again arrested, this time by Noble County police, at 7:59 p.m. near Ligonier on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
In Sunday’s incident, Ligonier Patrolman Joshua Snyder pulled over a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche in the 1300 block of Lincolnway South for a traffic infraction. According to court documents, Snyder said he could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Snyder allegedly discovered 30 pills that he identified as oxycodone hydrochloride in the center console of the Chevrolet. After discovering the pills, Salgado allegedly admitted to having a gun in the back of the vehicle with marijuana and edibles, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The gun was located in a bag which also allegedly contained 116 grams of marijuana.
A front zipper pocket of the bag allegedly contained psilocybin, which is classified as a schedule I or II controlled substance. According to drugs.com, psilocybin is a chemical compound obtained from certain types of dried or fresh hallucinogenic mushrooms found in Mexico, South America and the southern and northwest regions of the United States.
Bedolla-Muniz was also searched, and police discovered a Glock handgun in his waistband, according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Noble County Deputy Thomas O’Brien stopped Bedolla-Muniz for an alleged traffic violation in the 100 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier. In court documents, O’Brien alleged he smelled burnt and raw marijuana when he approached the vehicle. Marijuana was allegedly located in a locked glove box compartment in two grocery bags and two small one-cup Ziplock style plastic bags.
The marijuana had an aggregate weight of 4.375 ounces.
