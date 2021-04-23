Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jack L. Bohon Jr., 46, of the 4700 block of Refugee Road, Baltimore, Ohio, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bohon was held on $1,000 bond.
Vernon N. Krontz, 46, of the 700 block of Washington Court, South Whitley, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Krontz was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Kimberly A. DeGroff, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. DeGroff was held on $2,000 bond.
Amaury D. Martinez, 24, of the 500 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony; and interfering in the reporting of a crime, a Class A misdemeanor. Martinez was held on $2,500 bond.
Shyra L. Morris, 29, of the 7400 block of Hope Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Morris was held on $2,500 bond.
