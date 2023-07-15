Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Jesse Kramer, 50, of the 200 block of West South Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant relating to an original charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Trae Himes, 20, of the 6300 block of South C.R. 425E, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Travis Yoder, 37, of the 12400 block of West U.S. 12, Mottville, Michigan, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging auto theft, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
John Williams, 40, of the 61600 block of Youngman Road, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 2 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Meghin Rosendaul, 31, of the 00 block of Rose Street, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Ma H. Dar, 23, of the 4600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Dar was held on $2,500 bond.
David M. Skaggs, 56, of the 7200 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was booked at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Ethan C. Slone, 21, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No bond information provided.
Reyna G. Becerra, 23, of the 200 block of Fulton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Becerra was held without bond.
Esvin G. Lopez-Valenzuela, 24, no address provided, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of interfering with law enforcement defendant uses a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Lopez-Valenzuela was held without bond.
