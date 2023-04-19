KENDALLVILLE — Back in July, neighbors of the former Hickory Creek nursing home on South Main Street aired some concerns to the city council about the building's future.
They had heard at that time that it might become a halfway house or other kind of residential facility for addiction program patients and had some questions and some worries.
City council members and the mayor didn't know much. At the time, Inspiration Ministries, which runs a local addiction treatment ministry and was floated as a potential buyer, acknowledged they had looked at Hickory Creek but didn't have any concrete plans.
Well, that changed in February, when Inspiration Ministries leadership was before the city council, asking for assistance with a grant that would help them purchase the old nursing home at 1433 S. Main St. and use it as temporary housing for graduates of their programs.
City council members were supportive and agreed to help.
But left behind have been those South Main Street neighbors, who still have the same unanswered questions and concerns about what that facility might become.
"We have never had a problem or concern with people getting help that they need. I'm retired probation/parole officer and I go back a lot of years maintaining a case load and helping people plug in to programs and services that would help them," said Jack Guthrie, the leader of the neighborhood group and the same guy who spoke before the council in July 2022. "We still do not know, in doing their due diligence, anything about what they intend to do with that building, although I do know if they do get control of that building they're going to want to expand it."
Per the details shared by Inspiration Ministries' Andrew Foster at the February council meeting, the ministry is currently leasing Hickory Creek and wants to use it as temporary housing for graduates of their treatment program, to give them a place to live while they get back on their face and either find their own place or get moved into something more permanent.
They're calling it "Victory Village."
‘We’re trying to plant these men who are now thriving not just in recovery but after recovery to be part of the Kendallville community,” Foster said in February. “The men that are living there, they’re not necessarily in the recovery program any more. ... Victory Village has been a tremendous asset.”
For Guthrie and neighbors Ellie Smith and David Hamilton, that update — provided to them by the News Sun during the course of an interview on the topic — was more than they had heard so far. They missed the February council meeting, so didn't even hear that much.
Otherwise, they don't know much and that's part of their problem.
Right now, since the facility is still under a residential zoning and isn't being operated as a nursing home any more, the facility must abide by the city's maximum of five unrelated residents there, said Kendallville Building Inspector Dave Lange. To his knowledge, Inspiration Ministries is abiding by that limitation for now.
If the ministry did buy the property and wanted to transform it to a temporary housing facility, it would need to seek a zoning change to a commercial designation and have to go through approvals before the plan commission and city council to do so, Lange said.
"When I've asked city officials on an update, no one knows anything, but I've learned a ton of things on my own," Guthrie said. "I'm not opposed at any time to anyone needing and getting help, but I've never known it in my career as a parole agent that many people in an R-2 neighborhood."
Their questions are many.
How many people could potentially be living there? What's their background in terms of criminal history? What kind of program does Inspiration Ministries run and who would be eligible to reside at Victory Village? How long will they be staying there? Will they be supervised by staff members?
Although Inspiration Ministries said Victory Village would be used for program graduates — people who have completed a treatment program and therefore should be free of their addiction problem — there's an unshakable skepticism from neighbors about the possibility of the former nursing home becoming a magnet for illicit behavior.
There's also some unease about the facility being operated by a religious ministry, and whether such a program is required to meet the same types of regulations as a public-run or for-profit commercial addiction center.
Like Guthrie, Smith has background working in the criminal justice system and has seen the impact of drug addictions.
"I have additional concerns because I worked for the courts for 10 ½ years, and I would see the same people time after time. They just don't know how to live any other way," she said. "My big concern would be, yes, maybe some of these men have been through the program and been placed in Hickory Creek for the second part of the program The other part of the program is what are the past convictions they might have had. Are they sex offenders? Are they drug addicts? How long do they stay in that program? When are they considered rehabilitated and out?"
The South Main Street area is host to two apartment complexes and two mobile home parks, so it's a populated area that also has a lot of kids living nearby, Smith said.
The neighbors are also concerned about the scope of possible growth, suggesting that the facility could be expanded to hold up to 40 men at a time. When challenged about where that number came from — Inspiration Ministries offered no capacity numbers at the February council meeting — the neighbors acknowledged that wasn't a concrete figure, just a speculative concern.
Hickory Creek was a small facility when it was in operation, but was previously licensed to operate with up to 36 beds, according to Indiana State Department of Health Division of Long Term Care data, so it is a possible the facility could hold that many in the future.
"I'm not sure I would be opposed to five (residents)," Guthrie said. "You get 30 and you've got a lot of networking. ... If it's just alumni housing, perhaps it's free-wheeling come and go as you want as long as you behave yourself."
The neighbors said they recognize the project appears to be moving ahead and seems to already have the support of city decisions makers. They know sometimes, maybe many times, you fight City Hall and still lose.
But they're leaving their minds open. They acknowledge a need for drug treatment services and maybe could be won over if they had more information or could win some covenants as part of a future zoning change.
But not knowing makes it hard to get behind a big change coming to their backyards.
"We wish nothing but the best for those struggling with addictions and we celebrate their recovery," said Hamilton, a retired 47-year teacher who looks forward to running into old students and is saddened to see when they run afoul of the law. "At this time we don't want this facility to be in our neighborhood because we don't have answers."
Editor's Note: The News Sun will be reaching out to Inspiration Ministries to seek more information about its plans for the former Hickory Creek in an effort to get more information about their programs and answer questions about the possible future of the nursing home.
