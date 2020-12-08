LAGRANGE —Like clockwork, a truck from Miller Poultry pulled into the truck bay at the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County Monday morning and unloaded thousands of pounds food — chicken and chicken sausage.
It’s an annual donation the local poultry company makes each holiday season to help feed those in need in LaGrange County
Monday marked the 16th straight year the Orland poultry company has sent a truck loaded with food to the food bank. This year, a company representative unloaded a pallet filled with cartoons of frozen whole fryers and frozen chicken sausage, enough food to make 3,400 meals, said Rachel Sanborn, marketing manager for Miller Poultry
The relationship between the food bank and the poultry company is deeply appreciated, said Richard Yoder, president of the Clothes and Food Basket.
The numbers of those asking for help are down this year at the Clothes and Food Basket.
Yoder said the coronavirus pandemic appears to have forced a lot of seniors that in the past relied on the organization for groceries to look elsewhere for help.
“We’re mostly serving families right now,” he explained.
LaGrange is only one of several stops the Miller truck will make this holiday season.
“Each and every year, Miller Poultry donates thousands of pounds of chicken to local food pantries in the Northeast Indiana and Southern Michigan area, and while 2020 has been a hard year for many of us, and our local communities, that didn’t stop us from helping out,” Sanborn said.
She added that the relationship between Miller Poultry and the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County is special because it is one of the first food pantries Miller Poultry started working with each holiday season more than a decade ago. The Miller family also was one of the foundation sponsors that helped fun the new Clothes and Food basket building.
