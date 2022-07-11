ALBION — Noble County Commissioners are hoping to slow down some drivers treating C.R. 950 in the southeast like an unofficial drag strip.
Coming soon, the county will drop the speed limit on the 1-mile stretch between C.R. 300S and C.R. 400S to 40 mph.
"If there's not a speed limit sign it's 55. It's not whatever you want," Noble County Highway Department engineer Zack Smith said.
Some local drivers, however, don't appear to know that.
After conducting a recent speed study, Smith reported that traffic counters picked up most motorists navigating the residential, unposted, chip-and-seal road at about 35-40 mph.
But a handful of motorists are clocking speeds higher than 75, which is part of the reason why some resident petitioned for a speed limit consideration in the first place.
It's a pretty low-traffic road — only about 50 cars per day in either direction, Smith reported — but there are several houses, some with not-so-great sight lines from their driveways to the road.
Local resident Johnny Harper, who requested the speed study, said East Noble school buses pick up and drop off during the school year and that there's about a dozen kids who live on the road. Neighbors also like to get out and walk and bike along their road, so drag-racing cars can make that pretty dangerous.
Harper said he's flagged down speeders before, but can't always get everyone to get their foot off the gas.
"Fifty-five seems like it would be a bit high. There would be no issue with down regulating that a little bit," Smith said to summarize the study findings. "A 45 or 40 mph would be justified. ... There's a large percentage of people that are in that 30-40 mph range."
Commissioner Gary Leatherman, a former Indiana State Police trooper and Noble County Sheriff, reminding that speed limits don't necessarily mean drivers will suddenly drive slower, but that sheriff's deputies could run a little radar now and again and hopefully catch a few of the worst offenders.
Commissioners approved a 40 mph speed limit for the 1-mile stretch of road.
Smith will draft an ordinance setting that speed limit, which needs to be advertising and approved after a public hearing before signs can be posted, a process than usually takes six to eight weeks to complete.
In other business Monday, the commissioners:
• Approved purchases for the Noble County Highway Department including truck blades at a cost of $23,674 and diagnostic equipment at $3,945. Commissioners also approved $18,050 in painting costs for four outbuildings at the highway department grounds to keep up maintenance in the short-term ahead of long-range plans for structure upgrades at the site.
• Reviewed their 2023 budget request with county coordinator Jackie Knafel. Knafel ran through several line items in next year's budget, noting several highlights.
The county has burned through almost its entire $1.7 million health insurance budget this year — just $43,000 remains — so may need to tweak that number for 2023.
Debt payments of $909,050 for the new county annex building will start next year, Knafel said, and run for the next 20 years.
Commissioners briefly chatted about a budget item for the former Noble County landfill remediation, after spending more than $150,000 on that last year. Commissioners expect, or maybe hope, it will be less going forward after a recent tree project aimed at helping control effluent release from the old landfill, but opted for a $125,000 figure just to be safe.
Lastly, they reviewed several funding requests from local organizations and nonprofits, some of whom had received support in the past but have not yet made a budget request for next year.
