Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Nicholas A. Brewster, 26, of the 800 block of Denzil Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Brewster was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian A. Buchtel, 34, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Buchtel was held without bond.
Brad D. Gossett, 32, of the 200 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of theft-shoplifting. Gossett was held without bond.
Mickey S. Holliday, 45, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Monday by Rome City police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
David A. Householder, 29, of the 700 block of Medowbrook Lane, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Householder was held on $500 cash bond.
Francisco D. Luevano, 23, of the 1300 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was booked at 2:34 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Anthony S. Miller, 49, of the 9600 block of West North Shore Drive, Kimmell, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Ashton B. Pettit, 33, of the 500 block of Cadillac Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pettit was held without bond.
Justin D. Watts, 20, of the 300 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Watts was held on $2,500 bond.
Timothy S. Wicker, 36, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wicker was held without bond.
