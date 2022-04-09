LIGONIER — Braydon Becker wanted to become a police officer after spending time as a factory worker at Forest River RV, where he was not completely happy.
“I wasn’t entirely thrilled with what I was doing,” he said. “I felt I wasn’t reaching my full potential.”
That’s when he decided to consider a career change and get into law enforcement.
He first joined the Ligonier Police Department as a reserve officer, who are uniformed and can drive a police vehicle, but aren’t able to make arrests or carry a weapon.
He eventually was promoted to part-time officer within the department and decided to leave his job at Forest River.
He spent his time as a part-time officer from April to August 2020 before heading off to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
He started as a full-time officer in Ligonier in December 2020 after graduating top of his class at the academy.
Becker recently received an award from the academy recognizing his academic achievements as a cadet and graduating number one in his class.
“It was a good opportunity. I chose to represent my department and do the best I can do,” he said. “It was a lot of work, but it was also a great experience and I was able to put my best foot forward.”
In recent years, law enforcement has come under more public criticism and scrutiny for cases involving police brutality and other misconduct from officers, especially in May 2020 after George Floyd died by the hands of a Minneapolis police officer and sparked nationwide protests against police brutality. He said what’s happened with police in the last few years had no impact on him choosing to become a police officer.
“Some people are going to like us for one reason and others don’t like us for other reasons,” he said. “I know right from wrong and I act on my beliefs.”
He describes his approach to policing as being proactive which includes making efforts to go to schools and speak to kids about law enforcement and engaging with the community as a whole.
He said being a cop is not just about driving around in a car and it involves being active with people in the community.
“That makes a very large part of the job,” he said.
He also wants to make sure he leaves people with a positive impression and have no fear of talking to him or other officers.
He said the academy has implemented new de-escalation training and has put a larger emphasis on things similar to it.
The next class after Becker’s is experiencing major changes to police training the academy has implemented.
“We went through lots of different scenarios,” he said. “I was with people from across the state and was exposed to many new ideas and tactics. Everything I learned was valuable.”
He graduated from West Noble High School in 2015 and is the first in his family to become a police officer.
When asked about how his family felt about becoming a cop, he said they were all very supportive of his choice.
“I especially had to make sure my girlfriend was okay with it,” he said. “I wouldn’t have done this if they weren’t behind me on it.”
He hopes to make a positive impact on the city during his time as a police officer and is excited for his future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.