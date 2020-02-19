KENDALLVILLE — One week later than originally scheduled, East Noble Theatre is now ready to stage a revival of 'The Miracle Worker' on the Munk Stage.
The show opens today and runs at 7 p.m. today and Friday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
The play, which tells the story of the blind and deaf Helen Keller and her teacher Anne Sullivan, was originally scheduled to debut last week. But a string of school closures and cast illnesses caused the theater group to delay for one week.
All signs are a go now as the players are ready for the show.
East Noble has previously staged "The Miracle Worker" in its 1973-74 season and again 2005-06.
This year's performance is headlined by theater veteran Savanah Lagemann, who played a leading role in the fall production of "White Christmas," as Sullivan and Lynn Strong, who played a leading role in last year's winter play, as Helen Keller.
The cast also includes Gabe Zimmerman as James Keller; Madelyn Hosford as Aunt Ev; Joslyn Keel as Kate Keller; and Sam Logan as Capt. Arthur Keller.
The show is directed by Evening of Theatre Director Darren Sible.
Tickets are $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults and are available at the door or can be ordered online at entheatre.booktix.com.
East Noble will close out its theater season with a new production of "The Addams Family" musical opening April 20.
