LIGONIER — West Noble couldn’t hold onto the football and Churubusco did what it does best.
The Eagles knocked off the Chargers, 35-19, Friday night in Ligonier.
The win improved the Eagles to 6-2 on the season. West Noble dropped to 6-2.
West Noble fumbled the ball away five times, digging itself a hole it could never quite climb out of. Churubusco, meanwhile, took advantage, grinding out the clock with a potent running attack.
Churubusco senior quarterback Riley Buroff led the way, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for the Eagles’ other two scores. Buroff ended the night with 17 rushes for 199 yards.
Senior tailback Wyatt Marks carried the ball 26 times for 139 yards.
West Noble was led by sophomore Seth Pruitt, who rushed the ball 21 times for 174 yards and one touchdown.
As a team, Churubusco rushed 55 times for 394 yards. The Chargers had 208 yards on 35 carries.
West Noble had fumbled the ball away four times in the opening half, but appeared to have all the momentum when junior quarterback Drew Yates rushed in from 1-yard out with 27.3 seconds to play in the first half.
Yates’ run brought the Chargers to within 14-7.
West Noble kicked the ball short to the 41 with 20 seconds left until halftime.
But Buroff had 39-yard run, then hit junior Brennan Gaff with a 24-yard touchdown strike to make it 21-7. The drive took 15 seconds.
West Noble had lost the momentum.
Churubusco then put together a pair of long drives to open the second half.
Receiving the kickoff to start the third quarter, Churubusco marched 58 yards on 14 plays. Buroff took it in from the 5 to make it 28-7 with 6:05 left in the third.
But there was no quit in the Chargers.
West Noble started its next drive at the 28. The Chargers got a 15-yard run from Pruitt on the possession, and he eventually took it in from the 16 to make it 28-13 with 2:59 left in the third.
Churubusco then started at its own 20 and marched all the way to the West Noble 10 before the Charger defense stiffened and the Eagles turned it over on downs with 7:41 remaining in the contest.
Churubusco’s first two drives of the second half ate 13:13 off the clock.
West Noble didn’t give up. The Chargers took over on their own 10 and helped by a pass interference penalty, took it to its own 30.
Yates ran for 15 yards from there, and then completed on a 12-yard pass. Pruitt then ran off a 32-yard run, then Yates hit McKale Bottles from 11 yards out and all of a sudden it was 28-19 with 6:03 left in the half.
The Chargers opted to go for the two-point conversion, but the play was unsuccessful and it was 28-19.
Buroff removed any drama from the rest of the contest as the Churubusco speedster raced 56 yards for the game’s final touchdown with 5:12 left in the clock.
Yates was 10-for-14 passing for 111 yards. He completed seven passes in a row in one stretch.
