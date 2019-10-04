ALBION — The Council for a Drug-Free Noble County is accepting 2020 grant applications from organizations seeking grant funding to reduce the negative impact of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Noble County.
The categories of funding are criminal justice services, intervention, and prevention.
Applications are due Oct. 23 by 3 p.m. Late applications will be disqualified.
For a grant application and guidelines, please email Karen Wetli, DFNC administrative assistant, at kwetli@dfnc.org.
