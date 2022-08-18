KENDALLVILLE — Virginia Frymier says the secret to her long life comes down to just one thing.
“Having a big family,” she said softly.
Her secret is still working, too. Frymier marked her 105th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Frymier enjoyed cake with her friends on Aug.12 at a party organized at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, where she now lives. Her family and friends also visited.
Frymier was born Virginia Reed on Aug. 11, 1917, in Kendallville to Walter and Theresa Reed. She also had two siblings, Walter Reed Jr. and Betty Wagner.
She married Fredrick “Ted” Frymier on Aug. 29, 1937, in Claypool. They lived most of their lives in Albion, raising three sons and a daughter.
Her son Bret, said Virginia’s nickname in high school was Ginny, and that she doesn’t have a middle name. Her family enjoyed swimming in Diamond Lake in the evenings when she was growing up.
Frymier enjoyed drawing in school and later learned to paint. She learned to sew from her grandmother and learned to knit from Evelyn Black.
Her family said her favorite color is red, her favorite food is lasagna and her favorite dessert is cheesecake, with cake as a second choice. She is a fan of the Indiana Pacers and any American tennis player. Her favorite fashions are from the decades of the 1920s and 1930s.
