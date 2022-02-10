ROME CITY — The Kendallville Public Library board of trustees formed a selection committee to sift through the six applications for the next executive director.
Executive director Katie Mullins is leaving to take the executive director’s job at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, replacing retiring director Janelle Graber. Mullins’ last day at KPL is March 18.
The selection committee is board president Sam Zollman, Brandi Hicks, Ann Tipple and a community representative, Jenna Anderson. Anderson was the library’s former support services manager before leaving in October to become the coordinator for Noble Thrive by 5.
The selection committee is tasked with reviewing the applications and recommending the finalists for a full board interview.
The library’s new business manager, Kim Marti, attended her first board meeting Tuesday night at the Limberlost Branch. Marti replaces long-time business manager Janice DeLong, who recently retired with 30 years of service.
Marti, a Kendallville resident, said she had previously worked in Auburn and at the Community Foundation of Fort Wayne, so she was looking forward to the shorter commute.
In her report, Mullins said that HB 1134 and SB 17 in the Indiana General Assembly is worrisome for libraries statewide.
“Libraries can be prosecuted under this bill if people don’t like the content,” Mullins said.
The bill, labeled Education Matters, is mostly aimed at public schools and teachers, but mentions public libraries in the summary’s last sentence:
“Removes schools and certain public libraries from the list of entities eligible for a specified defense to criminal prosecutions alleging: (1) the dissemination of material harmful to minors; or (2) a performance harmful to minors. Adds colleges and universities to the entities eligible for a specified defense to criminal prosecutions alleging: (1) the dissemination of material harmful to minors; or (2) a performance harmful to minors.”
According to the Indiana General Assembly’s bill tracker, HB 1134 passed the Indiana House and was referred to the Education and Career Development Committee in the Indiana Senate on Feb. 1. State Rep. David Abbott voted nay on the bill’s second reading, but voted in favor of the bill on the third reading.
The bill, if passed into law, will open the door to criminal prosecution of public schools over content in curriculum or public libraries over content in their collections. Critics say the bill seeks to impose censorship on the availability and free flow of information, and unfairly exposes schools, teachers and libraries to increased risk of criminal prosecution.
Mullins also reported that the successful Winter Reading program has ended, with more than 1,200 entries for adults and 786 entries for children by 256 individuals.
The board agreed to continue its partnership with Friends of the Library to offer library cards to people who live in areas unserved by a public library. Thirteen patrons from unserved areas got subscription cards from Kendallville Public Library in 2021.
The board set the cost of a subscription library card at $85, with the Friends group paying $45 and the unserved patron paying $40.
