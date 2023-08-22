Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Jesus E. Garcia-Mejia, 24, of the 100 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without every obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Garcia-Mejia was held without bond.
Dalton J. Gee, 28, of the 700 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jay J. King, 35, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. King was held without bond.
Alan D. Sickles, 58, of the 2600 block of South Florida Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Sickles was held without bond.
Ronald L. Stevens, 36, of the 200 block of Sammy Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Logan C. Wood, 26, of the 600 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:49 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a court order. No charging information provided. Wood was held without bond.
Candice N. Coe, 29, of the 200 block of Prestwick Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Coe was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew S. Fenker, 49, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Fenker was held without bond.
Robert D. Sills, 41, of the 500 block of Bison Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Thursday on a court order. No charging information provided. Sills was held without bond.
Holden R. Vierling, 23, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Vierling was held on $2,500 bond.
Stanley G. Elson, 59, of the 700 block of Goddaod Avenue, Zaynesville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Elson was held without bond.
Michael A. Leach, 32, of the 300 block of Sophie Lane, Warsaw, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Leach was held without bond.
Alisha M. Sallee, 35, of the 400 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Sallee was held without bond.
Patrick Stahl, 26, of the 500 block of West C.R. 590S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. Friday on a charge of burglary, a Level 4 felony. Stahl was held without bond.
Rocky A. Slone, 21, of the 1800 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Joshua A. Reyes, 21, of the 700 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was booked at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Mario R. Coc, 39, of the 100 block of Calajon, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Coc was held without bond.
Jose L. Santiz-Alvarez, 31, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Santiz-Alvarez was held without bond.
Several booked into the LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Hailey O’Brien, no age provided, of the 400 block of Highland, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of fraud and forgery. No bond information provided.
Denise Wolf, 48, of the 600 block of Prospect, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Ryan Workman, 37, of the 6700 block of North C.R. 675W, Orland, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a revocation of community corrections, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Giovanni Calderon, 20, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating without receiving a license. No bond information provided.
Roger Bradley, 46, of the 68900 block of South Coris Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bradley posted bond and was released Friday.
Heriberto Perez-Gomez, 19, of the 1000 block of Middle drive Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving without ever obtaining a license. No bond information provided.
Datkoa Everidge, 28, of the 2900 block of east Waits Road, Kendallville, was arrested Friday on a warrant relating to a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Nathan Yoder, 28, of the 57000 block of West Lake Drive, Middlebury, was arrested Friday on a warrant relating to a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joshua Marshall, 34, of the 500 block of East Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspened with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated. No bond information provided.
Benny Cervantes, 21, of the 1900 block of Charles Street, South Bend, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense. Cervantes posted bond and was released Saturday.
Jorge Diaz-Gomez, 24, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating with ever receiving a license and false identity. No bond information provided.
Robert Strayn, 49, of no address provided, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Saranore Travis, 42, no address provided, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
