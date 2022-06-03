ALBION — It’s been eight years in the making, but on Friday, Noble County official opened its new county government annex.
The $15 million facility located just west of the Noble County Courthouse is something the county has needed for years and will now immediately better serve the needs of the county and, hopefully, for decades to come.
The sharp, modern building opened to guests for the first time on Friday morning, as local leaders gathered for a dedication ceremony, ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility that will house most of the county’s business offices.
And yet, the annex isn’t even the last step in the process, as architects, engineers and builders will now turn their gaze back to the center of the square to begin planning a forthcoming renovation of the historic downtown courthouse, too, to better serve the courts and probation department going forward.
“We hope the citizens of Noble County appreciate what has been accomplished here and hope it will serve,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said in his remarks.
“I think this is a fantastic building. I think it’s going to meet all our expectations for decades to come,” Leatherman added later. “It was long overdue to have something like this. It was a long process, that’s for sure.”
That process started about eight years back when the county conduct a space study to analyze its current footprint and its future needs. What they found was a county government scattered across Albion — at the courthouse, a seaprate prosecutor’s office, a separate public defender office, a separate court services building, a south annex and more — and began formulating a plan to try to bring those many departments under as few roofs as possible.
The first steps involved purchasing some adjoining property and demolishing the homes that were there, turning it into some additional downtown parking as other work progressed.
Next up was preparing to demolish the former Noble County Prosecutors Office on the site where the annex now stands. To do that, the county had to lease space and renovate it for the prosecutor to occupy for about 18 months while the annex was being built.
Then came the design work. That process wasn’t just simply drawing up a building and going with it, however. County leaders and architects held multiple meetings with department heads to talk about the specific needs of their departments in an effort to tailor each office bay to suit their work the best as possible.
Because of it, no two offices in the new annex are exactly the same. Each has been customized to its occupiers wants and needs as much as possible.
Then the county had to get funding lined up for the estimated $15 million project, with the Noble County Council opting to go with a property-tax-funded general obligation bond.
The cost to the typical Noble County homeowner? About $14.50 per year.
Then 2020 started and COVID-19 hit and the county faced a decision. Try to push forward as planned or wait it out?
They decided to charge ahead and the decision worked out in their favor.
Weigand Construction’s President Jeremy Ringger said his company hit the brakes on several projects when 2020 happened. If Noble County had, the annex would not be done today and it would likely have ended up almost 25% smaller to keep it within budget due to increased costs of labor and materials.
“It goes back to that go time of not putting the brakes on,” Ringger said. “That’s just a testament to the leadership here. ... It came down to a team effort.”
Big credit went to not only Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who took on the heavy load of managing the project for the county, but also to Albion-based construction site manager Jason Schoeff, who helped ensure that work stayed on schedule and any issues were troubleshot immediately.
Now fully built, Noble County Council President Denise Lemmon said Friday that the work is not yet over and now it is up to the many county employees who will occupy the building to make the most of it.
“We know that the people who will now move into this annex will finish the beginning of this project,” Lemmon said. “We know the vision came, we know the work was done and done well... but I want to commend the people who, in the next few months, will make this vision a reality.”
On hand for Friday’s ceremony were not just the current elected officials who have seen the project through, but also former commissioners Chad Kline, Dave Abbott and Justin Stump, who both played parts in moving the work along.
Abbott, who now serves Albion and most of Noble County as its state representative, said Noble County government operates like a family and that family works together to serve everyone who chooses to live here.
“I can’t say how proud I am to see this,” Abbott said. “We saw a need, we acted on it. As a former commission, I have a special feeling in my heart to see this come to fruition.”
“It really took everyone to make this project come to life,” Smith said in his closing remarks. “If we would have waited, we wouldn’t have the building we have today.”
Inside the new annex, what residents will soon find when the building officially opens for business is a modern facility that looks sharp and functions well without being overly flashy, Leatherman said.
The first floor will house several offices including the assessor, recorder, auditor, treasurer and county extension among others. Upstairs on the second floor includes the commissioners’ meeting room — with windows on a three sides and an aesthetic backdrop of the historic Noble County Courthouse in view — along with departments including the public defender, prosecutor and 911 dispatch with others.
The building has that new furniture smell right now — departments will start moving over toward the end of this month with computers, files, person effects and the like — with modern office desks and chairs, shelving units and cabinets and counters.
Some downstairs offices have overhead rolling shutters that close over the front counter to secure the department at the end of the day, while other small features like a little transfer window in the glass dividers between the auditor and treasurer were put in as customized conveniences.
Once up and running, the annex isn’t the end for the county, Leatherman noted.
Next up will be the renovation of the Noble County Courthouse. American Structurepoint and Weigand Construction have both been retained to continue design and build on that project, which is expected to kick off later this fall and run into 2023.
The courthouse will be reconfigured for three primary tenants — probation and its related offices including court services and community corrections, the Noble County Clerk and the three courts.
Probation will temporarily move out of the courthouse to the temporary space currently being occupied by the prosecutor’s office during the renovation, but will return to newly revitalized space when the project is done.
The three courts — Noble Superior 1, Noble Superior 2 and Noble Circuit Court — will stay put and may have some inconvenience to work around during the renovation, Leatherman said, although he hopes that construction work and noise and the impacts to day-to-day court proceedings will be minor.
When all said and done, the courthouse will be for, well, court, while the new government annex will be there for the rest of the county business and administration.
The county is keeping a few of its outer offices, so the goal of bringing everyone except for the highway department under two roofs didn’t exactly work out as planned, but the county government will now be much more centralized to the square in Albion than it currently is.
