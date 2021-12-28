Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Danielle N. Murray, 33, of the 200 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Murray was held on $2,500 bond.
Kaleb R. Ritchie, 22, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Ritchie was released on his own recognizance.
Coletin E. Short, 19, of the 1200 block of South C.R. 650E, Decatur, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Short was held without bond.
Philip E. Chaffins, 28, of the 400 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Chaffins was held on $2,500 bond.
Derek S. Durbin, 47, of the 600 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Friday by Kendalville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Durbin was released on his own recognizance.
Melissa L. Henry, 48, of Kendallville, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Henry was held without bond.
Travis M. Francis, 40, of the 8300 block of North C.R. 600W, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. Francis was held without bond.
Nathan J. Healey, 44, of the 100 block of Veterans Way, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Healey was released on his own recognizance.
Kevin R. Slone, 37, of the 300 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony, no further charging information provided; and a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Slone was held without bond.
