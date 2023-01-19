Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Cody A. Barhydt, 20, of the 800 block of U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Barhydt was released on his own recognizance.
Nancy A Campbell, 55, of the 500 block of Lincoln Highway East, New Haven, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Terry L. Miller, 39, of the 2600 block of Broadway, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Zachary W. Spencer, 26, of the 16600 block of Hatstick Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Spencer was held without bond.
Dawson L. Van Hook, 19, of the 400 block of Joy Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Van Hook was released on his own recognizance.
Donald E. Winebrenner, 25, of the 300 block of East North Street, Larwill, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony. Winebrenner was held without bond.
Alisha C. Adkins, 42, of the 3600 block of Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, was booked at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Elena A.Rhodes, 24, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Rhodes was held on $2,500 bond.
Roger N. Sexton Jr., 41, of the 700 block of North C.R. 350E, Albion, was booked at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Briana N. Ballinger, 26, of the 800 block of Huron Way, Auburn, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging Level 6 felonies. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Stephen R. Bir, 44, of Indiana Springs Campground, Garrett, was booked at 2:42 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Tristan A. Contino, 37, of the 100 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), a Level 6 felony. Contino was held without bond.
Vernon D. Hall, 41, of the 100 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Hall was held without bond.
Adam P. Harman, 43, of the 800 block of Village Court, Kendallville, was booked at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders on Class A misdemeanor charges and a court order for which no charging information was provided.
Jerry L. Neuman, 54, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
Crystal G. Robertson, 44, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on a hold order issued by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
John V. Rogers, 35, of the 400 block of West Tanya Avenue, North Weber, was arrested at 6:47 a.m. Wednesday on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
John L. Sawicki, 25, of the 300 block of South High Street, Warsaw, was booked at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tyrone N. Ternet, 52, of the 100 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a hold order issued by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Timothy S. Wicker, 39, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 1 felony. No further charging information provided. Wicker was held without bond.
