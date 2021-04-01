FORT WAYNE — Jeff Sonner is using the $20,000 he won recently in the 2020 New Venture Competition at Ivy Tech to bring his dream of opening Just A Little Smoke BBQ a bit closer.
The funds are earmarked for the purchase of a used school bus that Sonner plans to convert into a mobile kitchen. Also, Sonner, a LaGrange County resident, plans on buying a smoker in the coming weeks.
Sonner grew up smoking meats for many home-cooked family meals. Along with his wife, Jennifer, and his family he expects to spend most of the summer converting the interior of the bus and installing a smoker on the back of it.
“We are stripping the inside and raising the roof a little. We are adding a porch to the back of the bus and putting a big giant smoker on it,” he said. Adding, “We hope to open Just A Little Smoke BBQ in late summer or early fall concentrating on the LaGrange area initially.”
A well-written business plan, lots of research and knowing what his potential customers wanted brought Sonner over the finish line at the competition.
Tony Ramey, associate professor of business administration at Ivy Tech, Fort Wayne said, “It was the amount of detail he (Sonner) put in his business plan and the research he did on his target market. He truly knew what his geographic location was missing. He understood his customers.” Ramey also serves as the director of the New Venture Competition.
Not surprisingly, COVID-19 altered or delayed many plans. For example, the New Venture awards ceremony was delayed from September until February due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Sonner also demonstrated his adaptability in the face of COVID-19 by altering his menu and finding customers in unusual places.
“The meat supply chain was broken because of COVID-19. We couldn’t get any meat,” he said.
So, with a popup canopy, Sonner spent last summer selling a variety of individual fried fruit pies at various farmers markets in Steuben and LaGrange counties.
“It is like an Amish dessert, but they are not well-known outside of LaGrange County,” he said.
“Demand quickly outstripped what we were able to produce. We would make 120 pies and we had people lined up waiting for them before we even opened,” Sonner said. Adding, “It was like a trial run for the pies.”
“Lemon is my favorite. Lemon is the best,” he said.
Sonner’s adaptability to an economy impacted by COVID-19 did not go unnoticed by his customers or by the New Venture Competition committee members.
“It was impressive to watch Jeff, and experience with him, changing in the moment because of COVID-19. He was very adaptable. His main focus was supposed to be selling BBQ food. Selling fried fruit pies proved he could be adaptable to the business climate that was happening,” Ramey said.
As things return to normal after COVID-19, Just A Little Smoke BBQ is expected to feature BBQ brisket, pulled pork and smoked pork chops. Additionally, a variety of other menu items are expected to feature smoked meats. For example, Sonner makes homemade tortilla shells. He plans to offer fresh-made tacos filled with smoked meat. He is also likely to feature fried fruit pies on the menu, too.
The New Venture Competition is a business plan competition open to Ivy Tech students attending Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses. Recent alumni who want to start a business in the area are also eligible to apply. Participants are expected to write a detailed business plan and make an investor presentation to a panel of judges.
The next New Venture Competition begins January 2022. The award ceremony is expected to be held in October 2022 with a prize of $40,000. Plans for the competition are changing from yearly to every other year, Ramey said.
“The 2021 competition is not being held due to COVID-19,” he said.
