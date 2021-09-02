ALBION — Noble County is leading the state for participation in the Indiana Speed Test and officials want to see that momentum continue to help boost the case for funding broadband expansion and deployment locally, according to the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
Those living and working in rural areas of Noble County have been encouraged for the past several weeks, through various communication channels, to participate in the Indiana Speed Test, a crowd-sourced internet speed test created through a partnership formed by the Indiana Farm Bureau. The test is an interactive survey designed to provide a uniform statistical analysis of services within geographic areas. The test takes less than one minute to complete, and no personal information is collected.
The test may be performed at infarmbureau.org/resources/broadband-speed-test.
As of Sept. 1, more than 1,040 locations in Noble County had recorded internet speed tests, the highest number of locations recorded in a single county in Indiana thus far. The data collected by the tests, local developers hope, will assist Noble County in planning and requesting resources for broadband expansion and deployment to thousands of addresses in rural parts of the county.
Noble REMC, Ligtel Communications and the Noble County Economic Development Corp. have joined Indiana Farm Bureau in efforts to spread the word locally and encourage people living and working in rural areas to participate. Even though the response rate has been strong so far, the more speed tests recorded, the better.
The surveys “are so critical in making this happen in Noble County,” said Ron Raypole, CEO of Noble REMC, about the efforts to expand the fiber optic broadband network in a recent KPC Media newspaper article.
The costs to expand fiber optic networks in rural Noble County range from $25,000 to $50,000 per mile. Running fiber below ground is more expensive than connecting to utility poles above ground. Leaders in Noble County are collaborating to bring those costs down by working together. A key step in qualifying for critical grant funding, they say, is to prove that an address is not already able to enjoy high quality broadband service, measured as a minimum of 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload.
The Indiana Speed Test can be performed at any location, multiple times, on any device that has an Internet connection. People are encouraged to run the tests while connected to the primary source of internet service currently used in the household or business.
