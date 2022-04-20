KENDALLVILLE — Two new downtown facade grant requests before the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission were both tabled Wednesday, although for different reasons.
A request for funds for a roof repair on the former Paul's Pub building at 211-213 S. Main St. was paused after board members had questions about the quotes it received for the work.
Meanwhile, a request for a window replace at Betty Lou Designs and Graphics at 219 S. Main St. was delayed since it will need to go through the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission for review first.
Most of Wednesday's meeting was taken up with a lengthy back and forth over the first request from owner Kevin Walker, who was seeking a maximum $15,000 grant to repair the roof on the long-vacant Paul's Pub building.
Walker said his roof was damaged in the wind storm that hit Kendallville and he initially thought his building was fine. An aerial survey of downtown occurring last summer reportedly revealed part of the roof had peeled back, but Walker said the city's attempt to notify him got lost and he only found out about the extent of the damage recently.
That wind storm hit Kendallville on Aug. 10, 2020.
"It's just unbelievable, just unbelievable how much damage is done to it," Walker said, adding later, "Water's just running clear to the basement."
Water damage has gone through every floor and there's mold in the building, Walker said.
"It's literally the roof is peeled back. There's no roofing on it. It's just wood," Walker said. "It did cause a lot of damage and I want to get it as fast as I can to get that roof fixed so I can get the rest of it fixed as fast as I can."
The former Paul's Pub building has been vacant for about five years, but Walker said Wednesday his intention is to redevelop into a downtown bar and restaurant.
Walker said the damage wasn't being covered by insurance because it had occurred too long ago and was seeking the commission's grant to help cover the cost.
But as commission members reviewed the three quotes Walker provided, they had some questions.
Two of the quotes came from the same person, although Walker said it was two from two separate companies stemming from the same family. Two of the three quotes also weren't signed by the contractor, which raised some questions from board members.
The commission asked Walker to firm up his quotes by the next regularly scheduled meeting on May 11 and return.
A second request from Betty Lou Designs and Graphics for window replacements — it had windows damaged month back when a vandal drove through town shooting glass with a BB gun — was also tabled because it will need to be reviewed by the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission first.
Upon further review, board members also realized they had submitted the wrong paperwork for the planned window replacement, which would need to be corrected anyway.
Previously projects didn't need any initial review, but now that the city has established its historic district downtown, projects along the Main Street corridor that will make conspicuous changes to a facade need to go for review for historical appropriateness.
The preservation commission meets one week prior to the redevelopment commission's monthly meeting, which will give the RDC about a week to review requests coming down with approval from the other board.
