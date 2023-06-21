Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Amber L. Bryant, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Bryant was held without bond.
Dylan A. Casebere, 19, of the 4400 block of River Run Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Monday on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Casebere was released on his own recognizance.
Kaylene Elliott, 51, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Elliot was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew L. Gallegos, 29, of the 200 block of C.R. 8, Corunna, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Luis E. Gutierrez-Najera, 21, of the 100 block of East Second Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Gutierrez-Najera was held on $2,500 bond.
Axel H. Hernandez, 22, of the 600 block of St. Joseph Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hernandez was held on $2,500 bond. Hernandez was also held on a court order requiring a $500 cash bond.
Kimberly L. Lawrence, 59, of the 2700 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Lawrence was held without bond.
Misty D. Nicodemus, 41, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Monday on charges of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Nicodemus was held on $2,500 bond.
Waster Rely, 28, of the 600 block of Prospect Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Rely was held on $2,500 bond.
Regina K. Stocklin, 53, of the 2600 block of South C.R. 800W, Kimmell, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. Stocklin was held without bond.
Tommy A. Torres, 41, of the 100 block of North River Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Monday by Albion police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Torres was held without bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Matthew Cook, 52, of the 500 block of Maple Ridge, LaGrange, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. Cook posted bond and was released Monday.
Mary Hicks, 65, of the 700 block of West Logan Street, Markle, was booked at 6 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Joshua Minshull 39, of the 12700 block of West Wilchire Boulevard, Yukin, Oklahoma, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Monday by Shipshewana police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-leaving the scene. No bond information provided.
