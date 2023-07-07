KENDALLVILLE — By offering its own seed money, the Kendallville City Council is doing what it can to hopefully see additional housing come to the city.
The council voted unanimously Wednesday night to spend $50,000 in matching grant funds to join the Housing Resource Hub, a 501©3 non-profit group that connects communities, local government and housing developers. The money could be refunded as the project takes off or the council could choose to make those funds part of a matching grant to bring in the new housing.
The fund from which the $50,000 will come from currently has $220,000 in it. The money can only be used for matching grant programs.
The Hub, through government programs such as READI Grants and residential TIF districts, helps bridge the gap to help make housing more affordable to the developer and to the communities which want to see more housing.
Kendallville Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson said the city already has available house opportunities on the second floor of Main Street businesses. Currently, the upper levels of most of these businesses are not occupied.
“We have an abundance of vacant spaces,” Johnson told the council.
She said there could be between 30-40 housing units which could be developed in the downtown — with the Hub’s assistance in providing funding sources and lining up developers. More people living on Main Street would only help increase revenue for Main Street’s retail operations.
“It could be a real game changer downtown,” Johnson said.
The project could also include traditional housing, including land purchase and development.
The Hub recently got a project through for the town of Topeka.
The town had purchased 55 acres for development at a cost of approximately $1.25 million. Two years went back, and the town still couldn’t find a developer.
The Hub helped a deal get made.
There is a shortage of housing throughout northeastern Indiana. Experts have said that by attracting new residents to a community, opportunities for industrial expansions and new businesses emerge as the potential work force increases. A key to those work force numbers are bringing in young families.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe pointed out that according to a study which was included in Wednesday’s council meeting packet, 42% of Kendallville’s housing units are occupied by empty nesters and retirees.
“We have to have housing to bring the young people in,” Handshoe said.
The study, which encompassed all of Noble County County and was done by Zimmerman/Volk and Associates Inc., showed that the empty nester/retiree percentage is significantly lower in Avilla (25%), Ligonier (24%) and Albion (32%). Rome City, which has many lake properties, has an empty nester/retiree rate of 43%.
The area could stand some more housing.
According to the packet provided, 2,295 households have the potential to move within or to Noble County each year for at least five years. The data showed 53% of the market is looking for detached houses, with 36% seeking rental properties.
The Hub’s chief operating officer, Ryan Chesney, called the housing market “robust,” in Noble County.
The housing development process involves first forming a steering committee made up of community stakeholders and a Hub officials. That committee would go to work setting up a vision for what the ultimate goal is and how to reach it. Site selection would be a key component of the committee’s tasks.
Once a site is found and at least a tentative agreement can be reached with the property owner, the city would sign an agreement with the Hub, which would provide its expertise to help find funding options to make the deal profitable for developers.
A big plus to using the Hub is that the city would have greater say in the development than if a private deal is made. In purely private deals, the developer would only have to follow the city’s zoning ordinance. If the Hub gets involved, the city would have greater say in the design of the area and the homes.
Kendallville’s $50,000 investment would help pay for the Hub to crunch the numbers, such as costs of the projects and what the city could eventually hope to gain through property taxes. The Hub would also help line up developers and has its own “pipeline” of buyers.
Councilman Jim Dazey called the proposition offered by the Housing Resource Hub as a “golden opportunity” to see the city grow.
Dazey made the motion to make the $50,000 investment in housing. Councilman Regan Ford provided the second.
Ligonier has already signed onto the program. The Albion Town Council is also considering it.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Police Chief Lance Waters expressed his appreciation to all of his fellow department heads and city workers who came together for the city’s Fourth of July celebration.
Waters said it was probably the largest crowd he had ever seen at the event, which included a patriotic pops concert and fireworks set up from the east beach at Bixler Lake Park.
“It went smoothly,” Waters said.
Dazey said it was the most beautiful fireworks display that he could recall.
