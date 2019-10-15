The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the first meeting of the LaGrange County Lakes Council. The meeting will take place at ParGil Natural Resources Learning Center, 2335 N. State Road 9, LaGrange on Saturday, Oct. 26.
A pancake and sausage breakfast starts the meeting at 8:30 a.m that morning. The Lakes Council meeting, follows the breakfast.
This meeting is free and open to the public. Any person who has an interest in surface water quality, agriculture, land use issues, and issues pertaining to LaGrange County lakes are invited to attend. LaGrange County has an abundance of productive soils and an ample supply of surface and ground water, including our 74 natural glacial lakes.
For more information, please call the LaGrange County SWCD office at 463-3166 extension 3.
