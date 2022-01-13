LAGRANGE — A 12-year old LaGrange boy who died Wednesday after a four-year-long battle with an aggressive cancer is being remembered by some of those who knew him best — his teachers.
Jayden White was diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a third-grade student. White underwent several surgeries, but each time his cancer would just reappear in a different part of his body. His treatment included more than 100 different chemotherapy treatments.
Despite his pain, White always seemed to have a smile on his face, said Brad Targgart, principal of Lakeland’s Intermediate School.
“He was only with me a short time here at the intermediate school, but even in that year, the thing I remember most is that smile,” Targgart said. “I don’t know that I ever saw him looking sad. He just lit up with everything he did. I saw that a lot in his journey these last couple of years. He always had that Jayden smile.”
White’s third-grade teacher Sheila Leszczynski described Jayden as a happy kid ready to learn. White started third grade like any other student, but shortly before Christmas, he started to limp. After the holiday break, Leszczynski said learned of White’s cancer diagnosis.
“He came to school on several occasions that spring and his smile and humor never went away,” she said. “He always made me laugh with his silly humor. He was an extremely wise boy for his age and understood more than any child should. He has a special place in my heart forever.”
White’s first-grade teacher, Hilliary Riesen taught White before he developed his cancer and said even then he was a true empath and simply wanted others to be happy.
She recalled he liked to give people hugs and talked to White parents about that habit at a parent/teacher conference.
“Jayden was hugging everyone. I was getting hugs all throughout the day and in the middle of lessons. Friends, classmates, kids just walking down the hall, teachers, and even random guests coming into the building we’re getting hugs,” she told them.
“I know,” White’s father replied. “He hugs strangers at Walmart if he thinks they’re sad.”
White’s cancer journey caught the attention of others. Groups rallied around White and raised money to help his family with the cost of White’s care.
In 2018, Trine University’s Gamma Phi Epsilon sorority raised money through its annual Boo Cancer philanthropy event to benefit White. Later that week, Trine University made White an honorary captain of its football team for one game and let him participate in the coin toss before the game.
In 2020, White traveled to Indianapolis to swim with a dolphin at the Indianapolis Zoo.
And in July of 2020, White’s teachers, friends and neighbors got together and organized a parade in his honor. More than 1,000 people in a couple of hundred vehicles gathered at the Intermediate school to parade past White as he sat in a chair in front of the LaGrange County Courthouse.
White’s sixth-grade teacher, Kiersten Thompson taught White during the pandemic.
“It was a hard time for so many, but Jayden, who was going through so much more than just a pandemic, was a light for all of us, every day. Even on his hardest days, he still did his best to be happy and cheerful and kind to everyone and was constantly supportive of all of his classmates,” she said. “It truly was an honor to teach him and learn from him as well. I will forever be touched by who he was and the love he radiated.”
Recently, White and his family decided to stop his treatments. Instead, White wanted to take the time he had left to see America.
So Jayden traveled with friends and family on trips to visit Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, and New York City to see the sites. White also was a guest of honor at a Pittsburgh Steelers football game.
White had perhaps his strongest bond with his former fourth-grade teacher, Holly Elwood. The two stayed close throughout White’s life Elwood said she will always remember how much White cared about others.
“He was always worried about everybody else, and wanted to make sure they were okay. He’d walk up to a stranger and give them a hug,” she said. “And his smile was contagious too.”
Elwood took White to Pittsburgh this past fall and was with him when he met several of the Steeler’s players.
“I was lucky enough to share that experience with him,” she added.
Targgart, whose wife, Shari, is an oncology nurse, said cancer patients like Jayden win their battle with cancer by how they live and fight the disease.
“The people that I knew lived graciously and courageously,” Targgart said. “They had strong convictions and deep family ties. They had a servant’s heart. They were wonderful role models and were loved by many. So you see… they didn’t lose any battle…they won.”
