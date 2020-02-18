Churubusco Elementary sets dates for kindergarten registration
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco Elementary School will have all-day kindergarten registration on May 14 and 15 for children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1. The school is also accepting transfer students.
Families who have children eligible for kindergarten may contact the school office at 693-2188 to schedule a registration time and have a registration packet mailed.
Churubusco Elementary School is located at 3 Eagle Drive in Churubusco.
