LIGONIER — West Noble took its first steps toward improving its high school track and football facilities by voting Monday to accept the Elevatus planning proposal.
Dr. Nate Lowe said Phase 1 will look at programing needs to get preliminary budget figures for planning, and begin the engineering process.
Phase 2 will be about what projects to actually complete, and will serve as the go-or-stop point when the board must commit to the project or halt it.
Board members acted on a recommendation to approve the classified employee compensation and benefit guide, 5-0, with board member Jeremy Brown recusing himself for a conflict of interest. Brown’s wife is a school employee. Board member Travis Stohlman was absent.
Board members voted 6-0 to approve rate increases for administrators, directors and classified employees.
A business textbook was adopted on the recommendation of the textbook adoptions committee for use in the high school. Principal Amanda Nine said the last miscellaneous textbook adoption for business, industrial arts and other miscellaneous classes might be as far back as 2006.
Nine recommended adopting the business textbook this year because a new business teacher is coming aboard. The remaining miscellaneous textbooks will be adopted in 2024.
Dr. Lowe told board members that they will have opportunities to catch up on required board policy and legal updates. The changes will be marked in pink or green before the board reviews them twice, then votes to accept or reject them.
The approved consent agenda included overnight trips July 31 through Aug. 4 for both high school boys and girls cross country camps at Chain O’Lakes State Park near Albion.
During Spotlight on Success, the high school guidance team presented a slide show about the progress of the Guidance Department Advisory Council, comprised of students, staff, parents, employers and community members at-large.
Transportation director Brandon Chordas introduced school resource officers Chris Shearer and Grant Moser, along with Ligonier public safety director Bryan Shearer, during his report. The officers presented the 2023 Model Agency award plaque to West Noble School Corporation. They picked up the award, one of 13 given, at the international conference of the National Association of School Resource Officers.
“It’s huge. It’s not just our award. It’s for the Ligonier police and West Noble partnership,” said SRO Chris Shearer.
Model Agency awards are presented to agencies that exemplify the NASRO Triad model of training, policies, and standards. These practices ensure professional service to the school community and recognizes agencies for their creative and innovative approach to school-based policing.
In his report, Lowe said he’s completed administrator and director evaluations and goal-setting. He gave a status report on the summer maintenance projects currently in progress at each school building.
Director of finance Barbara Fought reviewed the educational and operation funds, debt service, appropriations and insurance costs.
New maintenance director Tony Smoker gave a detailed report on the status of summer maintenance and construction reports.
These personnel changes were approved:
Resignations: Martha Hedges, primary EL program assistant; Madison Smith, elementary program assistant; Danielle Long, middle school EL teacher and inclusion team leader; James Benson, elementary fourth grade teacher; and Ryan Barth, high school boys varsity soccer assistant Coach.
Certified hiring: Liz Lindsay, high school guidance counselor; Jennifer Flora, Turning Point teacher; and Aden Burke-Steiner, middle school seventh grade science teacher.
Classified hiring: Carrie Thompson, bus driver; Madisyn Watson, elementary program assistant; Panacea Gerhart, middle school second-shift custodian.
Service agreements: Matthew Donat, middle school seventh grade team leader; Jennifer Flecker, high school senior class co-sponsor; Kris Underwood, high school head girls golf coach; Brandon Chordas, middle school head cross country coach; Charles Gross, middle school head football coach; Estil Pruitt, Josh gross and Tyler Lawson, middle school assistant football coaches; Justo Pedroza, middle school head boys soccer coach; Salvador Reyes, middle school volunteer boys soccer coach; Jonathan Moreno, middle school head girls soccer coach; Lissette Moreno, middle school assistant girls soccer coach; Alecia Snyder, middle school cheerleading coach; and Ryan Barth, middle school volunteer football coach.
