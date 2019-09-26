Smith-Green Community Schools will hold an informational meeting for parents of children with special needs who reside within the Smith-Green attendance area and are home schooled, or attend a non-public school. The meeting will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at the administrative offices at Smith-Green. If you have any questions, please contact Karla Mettert at 349-3346.
