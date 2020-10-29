LIGONIER — The Community Foundation of Noble County has received a Community Leadership Grant of $100,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative. With the grant, the community foundation will partner with local agencies and business to develop an early childhood coalition for Noble County.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is one of 84 foundations in Indiana receiving grants through this round of GIFT VII grantmaking. Lilly Endowment created GIFT in 1990 to help local communities in Indiana develop the philanthropic capacity to identify local needs and challenges. It launched GIFT VII in 2018 and made available a total of $125 million to help foundations strengthen their leadership capacities in the towns, cities and counties they serve. Lilly Endowment expects to make additional GIFT VII grants in the coming months.
“Through the GIFT VII opportunity, Lilly Endowment has given the Community Foundation of Noble County a chance to collaborate with other local organizations to develop an early childhood coalition for Noble County,” said Brad Graden, executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County.
As part of GIFT VII, the Community Foundation of Noble County was awarded a planning grant of $50,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges in Noble County. In March 2020, the Community Foundation of Noble County was invited to apply for a GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant to implement strategies and activities identified during the planning period.
“The need for affordable, high-quality childcare was a common thread among all of our focus groups and the community survey conducted during the planning period,” said Mark Demske, the community foundation’s board president.
The Community Foundation of Noble County is partnering with the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, the United Way of Noble County and Brightpoint Early Head Start to establish an early childhood coalition in Noble County. A steering committee representing key stakeholder categories met in October to begin this process.
The steering committee will be working with Transform Consulting Group to develop this strategic plan over the next five or six months. The focus of this work is to increase the availability of affordable, high-quality childcare and the understanding of the importance of early learning. The committee will be using a collective impact framework to gather data, build community will and buy-in, and reach consensus on an action plan. In the end, Noble County will have a coalition focused on childcare and early childhood education along with a sustainability plan for years to come.
Graden believes that “this work will not only increase the quality of life for children and their parents but can have a significant impact on economic growth and talent retention in Noble County.”
The Community Foundation of Noble County is passionate about making Noble County an even better place to call home. Since 1991, area residents have turned to the Community Foundation of Noble County to make their philanthropic giving as effective as possible, as the foundation sees it as its mission to serve as a catalyst for positive change.
As a group of invested community members, the foundation identifies local current and emerging issues and stimulates resources to address those needs, helping the region prepare for the future. The Community Foundation of Noble County is a public charity 501 © 3 entity.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.