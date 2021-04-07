KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s solar field project is moving full steam ahead.
The Kendallville Common Council took the next step Tuesday night in approving a funding mechanism for the project on second and third reading. Rules were suspended to help expedite the project.
Before that approval, Tuesday night the council welcomed a new firefighter and supported a recent promotion at the Kendallville Police Department.
Robert Isaacs, the city’s newest firefighter, took his oath of office from council President Jim Dazey in front of family and friends. Dazey’s second oath of office came with the swearing in of Detective Doug Davis. Davis started with the Kendallville PD 16 years ago as a dispatcher, two years after that he became a full-time police officer.
“It was wonderful to see him take an interest in investigation,” said Police Chief Lance Waters. “We know you will do an excellent job.”
Davis’ family was also on hand for the ceremony.
Getting down to business, the board approved the funding mechanism for the $2.35 million solar field project at the McCray Refrigerator Plant property. The mechanism is the issuance of sewage works revenue bonds for the purpose of funding the project. The mechanism allows the city to utilize wastewater department funds, with the promise of paying them back.
The city recently received a commitment of $500,000 each from the Kendallville Local Development Corp. from Economic Development Income Tax funds and from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, from its tax increment financing dollars.
With the cost of the project down to about $1.4 million the city will utilize a specialized short-term bond-anticipation note. The bond anticipation note is a financing option up to five years in which the city basically says it will borrow now with the intention of taking out a bond for repayment in the future.
The city is anticipating being able to pay off the project before the end of the five years, to assure they don’t have to take out bonds for the project.
The power generated by the solar field would help to reduce annual operating costs at the wastewater plant by a significant margin.
Currently the city is spending about $216,500 per year on electricity at the plant, but the expectation is that a solar field could reduce that by about 82% to around $38,000 per year.
The city estimates it could generate approximately $6.7 million in savings over the first 30 years of the use at the solar field.
Bids are currently being taken for the project and will be opened at the board of works meeting April 13. A special meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. April 20 to award the bids. The project is estimated to take a minimum of six months to construct.
Also on the agenda was the second reading of three rezoning issues.
The first would rezone East Pointe Condominiums in the 1500 block of Krammerer Road from Planned Unit Development to R-3 Condominium District. The second would rezone North Pointe Condominiums, the 700 block of N. Riley Road, from R-1 (one and two family district) to R-3 Condominium District. The third would change 615 Professional Way from planned unit development to 1B Local Commercial, Retail Sales District.
In other business:
• This year’s first city wide cleanup will be April 17 and April 24. Crews will pick up items north of the railroad tracks on April 17 and south of the tracks on April 24.
• City wide garage sales will be Thursday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. Residents are allowed to choose three consecutive days to be open this holiday weekend. This is a free weekend and does not count toward the limit of four garage sales per calendar year at one location, as described in the garage sale ordinance.
