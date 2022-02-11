ALBION — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Monday in Noble Circuit Court to nine years in prison for molesting a young girl in 2020 while he resided in the Kendallville area and an additional two years of incarceration on child pornography charges.
Joel Cornelius, 70, of the 9100 block of Mariners Ridge Drive, was booked into the Noble County Jail following sentencing.
Judge Michael Kramer sentenced Cornelius to nine years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on charges of child molesting-fondling, a Level 4 felony; and nine years for child exploitation, a Level 4 felony.
Kramer ordered those two sentences to be served at the same time.
He further sentenced Cornelius to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction on a count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony; and two years on a count of possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony. He ordered those sentences to be served at the same time, with two years suspended to be served on probation.
Kramer ordered the pornography sentence to be served consecutively with the molest and exploitation sentences, meaning Cornelius will have to serve 11 years.
A social worker with the East Noble School Corp. contacted police on April 15, 2021, to report an incident of child molestation and child pornography. The child told a friend about the incident, and the friend notified the social worker
According to court documents filed in the case, Cornelius had admitted to Kendallville Police Department Detective Sgt. Angela Handshoe during the investigation that he pushed aside the shorts of a girl who pretended to be sleeping so he could take pictures of her vagina in the spring of 2020 at his Kendallville home. The girl was under the age of 11 at the time of the incident.
In his interview with police, Cornelius denied touching her, as the victim had alleged. The victim had told police that Cornelius had “brushed” her vagina with his hand as he was moving aside her shorts.
He did admit to pleasuring himself in front of the girl in his home’s bathroom two or three times and that he had had the girl rub lotion on his sex organ on at least once occasion.
A separate investigation initiated by the Indiana State Police led to Cornelius being charged with possession of child pornography as a Level 5 felon; and possession of child pornography, a Level 6 felony.
On April 3, 2020, Facebook reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children two uploaded images of apparent child pornography. The account linked to the images was identified by Facebook as belonging to Cornelius.
Cornelius had allegedly messaged the images to someone.
The Indiana State Police had submitted a signed search warrant to Facebook on June 8, 2020. The search warrant was returned on July 10. Investigators with the ISP found four images containing child sex material.
The sex crimes were charged on Aug. 17, 2021. A warrant was issued for Cornelius arrest the next day, and he was arrested on Sept. 8, 2021. At an initial hearing on Sept. 9, bond was set at $10,000. He posted bond that day.
On Jan. 3, a change of plea hearing was held in which Cornelius pleaded guilty before Monday’s sentencing.
