LAGRANGE — Emily Anders showed that, once again, she knows small animals.
Anders, a junior at Prairie Heights, was named the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair’s Small Animal Showman Friday morning, the second time in three years she’s earned that honor.
The contest gathers showmanship winners from the dog club, cat club, rabbit, poultry, and pygmy goat barns and places them in the show ring where they must demonstrate their knowledge and ability to show each of those animals. Anders earned her way into the competition by being named the premier pygmy goat showman.
Anders competed against four other 4-H members for the award. Each of Friday morning’s contestants earned their way into the contest by winning a showman trophy in shows for one of five different small animals. They included Sarah Wiley representing the cat club, Eden Carey representing the rabbit barn, Wyatt Hanaway, representing the poultry club, and Trinity Bartley representing the dog club. Each competitor was presented with an embroidered backpack signifying his or her individual animal showman win.
Ander was happy to win the event once again.
“It feels really good to win again,” she said.
Anders first took the title in 2018. She said she works all year long studying about the animals used in the contest. The contest’s judge, Sarah Haynes, said Anders’ overall knowledge of all five animals using in the competition was impressive.
“She had very good knowledge about every single species. She definitely studied to prepare for this,” Haynes said.
Anders said she enjoys putting in all the hard work understanding each animal that the contest demands. She also said she enjoys helped other contestants learn how to show goats, her specialty.
“I enjoy being able to share the knowledge I’ve come to have with everyone else, and teaching them how to show goats,” she added.
Ironically, she doesn’t compete in any of the shows with the other animals and even admitted she’s a little afraid of chickens.
“I got attacked by a rooster when I was little, so that makes it a little bit of a cha
llenge,” she explained.
But Anders said her desire to know everything she can about these project animals helps her push past her fear.
“I want this enough. I tell myself ‘you’ve worked hard for this, and you need to put your fear aside and go for it,”’ she explained.
Anders is the daughter of Jeff and Leann Anders. She shows goats, started calf and dairy beef at the fair. She’s active in Prairie Heights High School’s FFA program and plays softball.
